Mfantseman Constituency: No by-election shall be held – Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Ocquaye has said there shall be no by-election in the Mfantseman Constituency following the death of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming December polls, Ekow Hayford Kwansah.



This follows speculations by a section of the public that a by-election would have to be conducted to find a replacement for the deceased candidate ahead of the polls.



Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, 14 October 2020, however, the speaker of Parliament urged the media and the general public to take note of the provisions of the law on such matters accordingly.



The Constitution in Article 112(5) makes provision for the conduct of a by-election, to which the Speaker of Parliament noted that, the current situation does not require for the conduct of a by-election in the Mfantseman Constituency.



“Article 112 (5) speaks about by-election in such circumstances to have been held within 30-days after the vacancy occurred. It is qualified by sub section 6 which reads very simple and plain and clear language. Notwithstanding clause 5 of this article, a by election shall not be held within 3months before the holding of a general election and of course, simple calculation tells that we are not within the 3months since this incident occurred therefore, there can be no by election by mere calculation.”



Meanwhile, First Vice-Chair of the NPP in the Mfantseman Constituency, Yaw Berchie Nuako, has disclosed that a replacement for the deceased MP will be announced on Thursday, 15 October 2020.



The MP for Mfantseman, was reportedly shot dead by armed robbers on the Abeadze Dominase-Abeadze Duadzi-Mankessim road.



The incident happened Friday dawn.



The late MP of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was returning from a campaign trip at Dominase to his residence at Mankessim.



Further information indicates that his driver also died in the attack.



The late lawmaker was born on Thursday, 24 December 1970,



In terms of education, Mr Quansah Hayford had a BBA from Methodist University and an MBA from GIMPA.



He also had ACCA Level 2 from Ghana Telecom.



He was a Christian.



Prior to going to Parliament, he was the Manager in charge of Parts Administration at Mantrac Ghana Limited (2010 to 2013).



He was also the CEO of Modisa Lodge (2012 to 2016).



Before that, he was a D/CPL with the Ghana Police Service (1993 to 1998).

