Metro Mass workers demand removal of Managing Director, deputies

General News of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Junior and senior staff of the Metro Mass Transit Limited have made a demand for the removal of the three executives responsible for the management of the state-owned transport company.



According to a resolution by the leadership of the Senior and Junior Staff Union of Metro Mass, the demand is borne out of some listed problems which have persisted in the company since 2018.



As contained in a resolution passed at a meeting held by the leadership of the union on October 8, 2022, the management of the company has failed to deal with the said issues, which have proven detrimental to the plight of the company’s workforce.



“We therefore request that the national secretariat writes immediately to the appropriate authorities of MMT for the removal of the three (3) Executives (i.e. Managing Director and Deputies) of Metro Mass transit limited with immediate effect and a reconstitution of the 9 member management team since their continued stay in the company may only fast track the collapse of our dear company,” the union’s resolution stated.



Some of the issues highlighted by the union include the failure of the management to follow disciplinary processes; duplication of roles leading to overstaffing; and a lack of proper salary structures.



"After twenty years in operations, MMTL has virtually no salary structure. Management has used discretion in sharing goodies that come out of our sweat. At the moment, management has implemented an annual appraisal for a section of staff in some units and departments without communicating any plan of implementation for the other staff (as to when the others will also be appraised). A widely anticipated phased implementation of the 2020 appraisal has turned out to be a scam,” the union said.



Meanwhile, some workers at Metro Mass, according to a Metro TV report, have staged a protest to press home their demand for the removal of the company’s current management executives.





Read the full resolution containing the concerns of MMTL workers below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











GA/BOG