Methodist University becoming world-class university - Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG) is on the path of becoming a world-class University, The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has said.



He said various mechanisms and programmes had been put in place to attain that feat.



Rev Dr Boafo said this at the 21st Virtual Matriculation Ceremony of the University, during which 1,023 fresh students were admitted.



For undergraduate, 1,057 applications were received for programmes at Dansoman and Tema Campuses, out of this figure, 957 were offered admission to pursue various programmes of study, 758 representing 79.2 per cent accepted the offer and registered.



For the Wenchi Campus, 110 applicants were offered admission and 67, representing 60.09 per cent have accepted the offer and registered.



Under the postgraduate admissions, 271 applications were received of which 268 were offered admission and 198 have paid and registered.



The Presiding Bishop said MUCG had in place the relevant programmes and facilities to enable students to fully develop their potentials for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.



He said the atmosphere was just the most ideal for them if they really aspired for higher academic laurels and also build themselves up as great achievers in whatever field they found themselves in the future.



“In this University, we focus not only on training students in academic work but also in character formation," he said.



"This is to ensure that, upon graduation, the student is ready to be a responsible citizen, who will contribute to national development in integrity, patriotism and in a result-oriented manner,” he added.



Rev Dr Boafo advised the student to emulate the examples of their mentors and teachers in self-discipline, self-care, a good mode of dressing and seriousness in their studies.



“Be mindful of your general comportment so that you will not be found wanting at any time and try to strike the right balance between your academic, extra-curricular and social life,” he said.



Professor Akawsi Asabere-Ameyaw, President of MUCG said before the commencement of the academic year, a lot of publicity and outreach programmes were undertaken in Methodist Societies across Ghana in an aggressive admission drive.



He said this was after a proposal from MUCG to The Methodist Church Ghana to sponsor members of the Church to study in the University was approved by the 49th Conference of The Methodist Church Ghana held from 21 to 25th October 2020.



Prof Asabere-Ameyaw said the following sponsorship packages were presented to the Dioceses - a 10 per cent rebate for all Methodist Students, except for WASSCE candidates in the first year.



He said a 30 per cent rebate for all students applying with a WASSCE certificate for the first time and the Presiding Bishop's Scholarship for two students from each Diocese.



The package covers 50 per cent of the tuition fees.



On faith and dress code, Prof Asabere-Ameyaw said the University was a faith-based institution, where they adhered strictly to Christian principles, though students were allowed to exercise their rights, they were expected to do so within the confines of the University’s rules and regulations as well as Christian values.



He said the University would not compromise on issues of morality and advised the students to avoid all forms of indecency, asking ladies not to wear tight-fitting and transparent dresses, sleeveless tops and dresses that had bare backs.



“You are not to expose your breasts or belly. All skirts and straight dresses must fall well below the knee level,” he added.



Prof Asabere-Ameyaw said the “Otto Pfister" way of wearing trousers was not allowed in any way on the campuses and for both ladies and gentlemen, wearing tattered trousers and shorts, in the name of fashion, was not permitted on any of the campuses.



In the area of infrastructure, Prof Asabere-Ameyaw said MUCG had done a lot to attract students by providing excellent facilities on all its campuses.



"To enhance your studies, especially research and also sharpen your study skills, MUCG has provided good automated libraries with modern facilities on all its campuses," he said and asked the students to take full advantage of opportunities provided by the University to achieve their goal.



Prof Asabere-Ameyaw encouraged the students to use their time judiciously and always prepare adequately for their examination.



He entreated all students to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.