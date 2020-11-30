General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Methodist University College Ghana awaits accreditation to introduce new programmes

Managements of the Methodist University College Ghana

The Methodist University College Ghana (MUCG), is awaiting approval from the National Acceleration Authority to introduce a couple of new programmes.



The programmes are BSc in Nursing, MSc in Information Technology, MA in Educational Assessment and Evaluation, MA in Educational Administration and Supervision, MA in Educational Leadership and School Improvement, MA in Entrepreneurship and Corporate Strategy, MPhil in Educational Assessment and Evaluation, and MPhil in Educational Administration and Supervision.



The rest are MPhil in Educational Leadership and School Improvement, MPhil in Entrepreneurial and Corporate Strategy and PhD in Education, Educational Assessment and Evaluation,



Professor Akwasi Asabere-Ameyaw, the President of the University College speaking at the 18th Virtual Congregation Ceremony in Accra said: "We are also waiting for accreditation to run Doctor of Counselling Psychology."



The graduation class comprises of Master of Business Administration (114) and Master of Education and Entrepreneurial (81), making 195.



For the Faculty of Business Administration, it comprises three First class, 66 Second class Upper, 148 Second class Lower and 11 third class totaling 228.



In the Faculty of Arts and General Studies; 10 students had First class, 22 had Second class Upper, 20 had Second class Lower and two had a third class with a total of 54.



The Faculty of Science had 36 students with seven having First class, 16 Second class upper, 11 Second class lower, and two third class.



The President said as part of the desire to produce graduates fit for the 21st-century job market, the University College developed more Postgraduate programmes and received accreditation to introduce some programmes in the 2019/2020 academic year.



These programmes are MEd in Education Leadership and Innovation, MEd in Education Management and Practice, and MA in Small Business Management.

He said the first batch of 81 students that enrolled in these programmes are graduating today.



"For the current academic year, 2020/2021 the institution has gained accreditation to run MA in Entrepreneurship, and admissions are in progress," he added



He commended the Methodist Church Ghana for the tremendous support and encouraged the Church to continue investing in the University as a way of enhancing the image of the Church in the propagation of the Gospel of Christ and also contributing to national development.



The President called on the graduands to be confident and avoid over-dependence on others, "take your time at taking every major decision in life and be responsible for such decisions."



He asked them to always bear in mind that people would be watching and assessing them, and at the opportune time, they would pass judgment on them.



"Above all, study and know-how to handle your boss and those close to you," he advised.



He urged them to consistently and consciously, develop themselves, and make strides towards the achievement of their goals, " you cannot get there in a day or two and avoid shortcuts."



"Let us observe peace, preach peace and practice peace Allow no one to use you," he said.



He said between now and December 7, 2020, "let's continue to maintain the realization that no place can be better than home."



Dr. Yaw Osei Adu-Twum, a Deputy Minister of Education commended the Methodist Church for their contributions to education and other sectors of the economy.



He said the government as part of its commitment has placed a great emphasis on education.



He called on the graduands to be more creative and innovative in creating their jobs.

