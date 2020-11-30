General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: GNA

Methodist Church Ghana pledges unflinching support to MUCG

Logo of the Methodist Church Ghana

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana has pledged the Church's unflinching support to the Methodist University College Ghana's (MUCG) great vision.



Reverend Dr Paul Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana entreated all stakeholders to join the Church in this effort.



Prof Baofo was addressing the 18th Virtual Congregation of the MUCG in Accra.



He said for 18 continuous years, the University College has consistently trained brilliant students, who were today holding various responsible positions of leadership in the country as well as several other African countries.



The Presiding Bishop said these individuals were contributing immensely to the growth and development of their country.



"This has been made possible as a result of the decision by the Methodist Church Ghana at its 37th Annual Conference held in Sunyani in 1998, to establish a University College that will train the requisite human resources needed in the development of our country," he added.



He said it was time for the University to start offering programmes that could be done online.



He said COVID-19 has taught the country that "we need to move from the old way of doing things and embrace the use of technology in our work."



He urged the graduands to put to good use the knowledge, skills, attitudes and training that they have acquired at the university, wherever they may find themselves.



Prof Akawsi Asabere-Ameyaw, President of the MUCG called on the 2020 graduating students to live a life of integrity, honesty, and compassion.



"If it does not feel right, do not do it," he said



He urged them to take their time before making friends, accept no unreasonable offer, and accept those that were reasonable with care.



"Be cheerful, be attractive, dedicate yourself to the responsibilities you accept to perform, and get committed to your work," he added.



The President called on them to be confident and avoid over-dependence on others, "take your time at taking every major decision in life and be responsible for such decisions."



He asked them to always bear in mind that people would be watching and assessing them, and at the opportune time, they would pass judgment on them.



"Above all, study and know-how to handle your boss and those close to you," he advised.



He urged them to consistently and consciously, develop themselves, and make strides towards the achievement of their goals, " you cannot get there in a day or two and avoid shortcuts."



He said between now and December 7, 2020, "Let's continue to maintain the realization that no place can be better than home."



"Let us observe peace, preach peace and practice peace Allow no one to use you," he added.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.