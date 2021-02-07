Religion of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: GNA

Methodist Church Ghana inaugurates Ashongman Circuit

The inauguration ceremony was held at The Most Reverend K. A. Dickson Memorial Methodist Society

The Methodist Church Ghana, led by The Right Reverend Professor Joseph M. Y. Edusa-Eyison, the Northern Accra Diocesan (NAD) Bishop, has inaugurated the Ashongman Circuit to govern the affairs of nine societies within the Diocese.



The societies are; The Most Reverend K. A. Dickson Memorial, Immanuel, New Ashongman, Comet, Berekuso, Ayim, Adenkerebi, Boi, and Sesemi Methodist Societies.



The inauguration ceremony was held at The Most Reverend K. A. Dickson Memorial Methodist Society, Ashongman Estates on Saturday.



Bishop Edusa-Eyison also inaugurated the Superintendent Minister, the Very Reverend Paul Kwaku Ntiri Adu Jnr, and inducted into office the Circuit Coordinating Officers to handle the various affairs of the circuit.



They included; coordinating officers, laywomen council, coordinating office for education and youth development, coordinating office for ministries, finance, development and social services.



The Ministers and Officers resolved to continue to preach the message of salvation to all and testify of God’s love to all, while working spiritually and socially in love to support the circuit in all its religious activities. They also pledged to nurture children of the Church to grow in knowledge and the love of Christ.



Bishop Edusa-Eyison citing the Book of Jeremiah 1:4-10 in his sermon on the theme: “A Chosen Vessel of God” as taken from “Jeremiah 1: 4 – 10”, said just as the Lord called Jeremiah from his writing field and used him, it was the same way that God had called the Superintendent Minister and Coordinating officers to work for him and country.



He said the lifestyles exhibited by some ministers of God in or out of church were questionable, meanwhile they were chosen by God to serve as light and bring prosperity and salvation to all.



He said growth was expected of every organisation that had life and no progressive institution countenanced stunted growth and asked the Superintendent Minister to ensure that the Circuit grew qualitatively and quantitatively.



“The church must, therefore, not be enthused about anticipated growth. The Methodist Church Ghana is expected to grow by seven per cent in population by the close of the year and this leadership must do a lot of hard work to reach the target.



“You must preach an unadulterated word of God to win more people to the Church and God. You must preach a redemptive religion and good news to bring total liberation to all and address societal problems swept under the carpet with all boldness,” he advised.



Bishop Edusa-Eyison admonished the leadership of the societies to take the side of the marginalised, needy and vulnerable in society and preserve, purify and give taste and flavour to the lives of people.



He also asked them to be patient in dealing with their congregants and urged them to lead the ‘leadership by example’ lives in other not to lead others astray.



“When you see a man's wife here, don’t look at her. Don’t look at anything you shouldn’t look at. Holiness must be your hallmark,” he cautioned.



He entreated the leadership to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of Most. Rev. Dickson, who was named after the church as a great teacher and administer the word in local languages other than the English Language to enable the ordinary person to understand for impacts to be made.



The Very Rev. Adu Jnr, the Superintendent Minister, said his office would ensure that they grew beyond the seven per cent increment in membership as directed by the NAD Bishop by adopting better ways to evangelise.



This would promote the enthusiasm of the youth in the word and enhance their understanding.



While giving an assurance to spearhead measures of supporting the needy and vulnerable, he pledged to also organise the construction of quality schools and training of teachers to impart knowledge onto children within the Circuit areas.



