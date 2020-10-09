General News of Friday, 9 October 2020

Source: GNA

Methodist Bishop calls for peaceful election

The Right Reverend Professor Joseph Edusa-Eyison, Bishop of the Northern Accra Diocese of The Methodist Church, Ghana has called on politicians to comport themselves and conduct their activities peacefully in the run-up to the December 7 general election.



He said although Ghanaians cherished the desire of politicians to serve their nation, there was the need for them to know that Ghana was for all.



The Rt. Rev. Prof. Edusa-Eyison who made the call at the inaugural service of the Creative Gospel Church at Sakumono, near Tema noted that the acts of intimidation recorded during the by-election in some constituencies were not healthy for the country as they threatened national cohesion.



‘We must work harder as a people to reduce the spate of election-related violence, negative advertising and the criminalization of whole category of persons’, The Rt. Rev. Edusa-Eyison said.



He charged political parties to use their platforms as a tool for the mobilization of ideas to help develop the country and strengthen national cohesion.



The Rt. Rev. Edusa-Eyison expressed the hope that the church would do everything possible to contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation and also win more souls for Christ.



Rev. Dr. David Acheampong, General Overseer of the Church appealed to the electorate to eschew violence as there were appropriate and legally sanctioned channels to address grievances rather than to resort to violence.



He appealed to the political parties to accept the results of the elections in good faith in order to promote peace.



Rev. Dr Acheampong expressed the hope that the church would deliver its vision of building a model church on the pattern of the character of Jesus Christ and the New Testament church to influence the World.

