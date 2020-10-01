General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Meteo forecasts second phase of heavy rains on October 4

The Ghana Meteorological Authority

Acting Head in Charge of Analysis and Forecasting office of the Ghana Meteorological Authority (GMet), Felicity Ahafianyo, says the agency is anticipating the second phase of heavy rains to hit some parts of the Country from Sunday 4th October to Monday 5th October 2020.



The Ghana Meteorological Agency says the weekly chart analysis conducted by the agency revealed that the country will be hit by a rainstorm with thunder and lightning from Sunday 4th October to Monday 5th October 2020.



This comes after the agency issued a weather warning, prompting Ghanaians to expect imminent rainstorm amidst thunderstorm from Monday 29th September to 1st October 2020.



In an interview with journalist, Felicity Ahafianyo said the second phase of the rainstorm will hit Oti Region, parts of the Savannah Region and the Southern bridges of the northern region on Sunday and Monday respectively.



She explained that the intensity of the rainstorm will, however, not be felt in the Greater Accra Region like in the other regions as the region has experienced the first phase.



“The weekly chart analysis by the Agency revealed rainstorm with thunder and lightning across Oti Region, parts of the Savannah Region and the Southern bridges of the northern region on Sunday and Monday respectively and its environs."



"The intensity will, however, be felt more in some places more than others. That of the Greater Accra will however be mild and we are likely to enjoy some sunlight, all things being equal,” she added.



She added that the agency will continue to monitor the situation and issue further weather warnings if it receives signals that the weather will cause havoc.



She asked the general public, to add raincoats and umbrellas to their items when stepping out and ensure that they find a safe haven until the rain subsides.

