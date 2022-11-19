Metal removed from a victim’s thigh, 10 months after Appiatse explosion

Regional News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Western Region



Victims of the Apiatse explosive are not yet over with their predicaments after 10 months since the disaster happened.



As some have died months after the explosion, some are still having some metals in their bodies awaiting surgery while others are still living in aftershocks.

At the Efua Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi, one of such victims Isaac Bonah, 25, was taken through a surgery where a metal was removed from his right thigh.



Health Officials spent about one hour to remove the metal.



Speaking to Ghanaweb in an interview, Isaac bonah said health officials could not tell exactly what metal was removed, but he believes it is a metal from the truck carrying the explosives.



Narrating what he went through on 20th January 20202, he said he had a welding shop close to the road where the explosion happened.



He explained that “when the explosion happened, it took me up and landed me on the floor for three times. After landing for the third time, I realized that blood was all over my body and all the people around me when the incident happened had died; some had their bellies opened, some with fractured legs and hands and I was shocked that the whole community was raised down. I moved from where I landed to a different place but I realized I could not move again because I had a cut in my right thigh, so I lied down and people came to pick me to the Aseda Hospital in Bogoso where I was later transferred to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital”.



According to him, health officials at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital treated the wounds on his thigh and other parts of the body and was discharged after three weeks.



However, when the thigh wound begun healing completely, puss started coming from it where he went back to the hospital to report.



He was issued with a referral letter to the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital where he went for x-ray and it was detected that there was an object in the thigh causing the problem which needed a surgery to get it out.







The surgery which lasted for about and hour was done on Friday November 18, 2022, where the metal was removed.



Isaac Bona indicated that there were some particles of metal in the thigh which will be removed later, according to doctors.





