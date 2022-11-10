Mercenaries: 'Don’t mix politics with security issues’ - Derrick Oduro

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major (rtd) Derrick Oduro, says it’s time politics was disassociated from security issues in Ghana.



This statement by Derrick Oduro is in line with the alleged training of mercenaries in Ghana.



Mr. James Agalga, addressing a press conference, alleged that the government had recruited and trained mercenaries at the Jubilee House to disrupt the 2024 general elections.



Relying on a broadcast by US-Based Ghanaian journalist, Kevin Taylor who alleged mercenaries are being recruited and trained at the seat of government by one DCOP Asare to cause chaos and mayhem in the country and blame the political opposition, Mr. Agalga demanded an urgent independent probe into the allegation due to its seriousness.



“Kevin Taylor’s expose further brings into sharp focus the use of hoodlums within the security services who without any justification whatsoever shot and killed eight innocent Ghanaians during the conduct of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“Up till now, not even a single soul has been brought to face justice for the murders in question.



“One DCOP Asare is identified as the officer in charge of the training of the mercenaries at the Jubilee House,” Agalga said.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major (rtd) Derrick Oduro bemoaned the consistent meddling of politics with security issues in Ghana.



He stated that it is the duty of all the security institutions to be loyal to the government of the day.



“It is time we desist from mingling politics with security issues in Ghana; it is not a good practice. I have never seen a security institution that is not loyal to the government of the day, it is a responsibility” Derrick Oduro told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.