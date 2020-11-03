General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Menzgold: Why should perpetrators walk free – Mahama queries

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said that the ruling NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been reluctant in launching an investigation into the operation of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold.



According to him, he is yet to come to terms with why perpetrators behind the operations of the defunct firm are still walking free while customers are suffering.



While speaking on the banking sector crisis and a promise he made to customers of Menzgold he said “Menzgold is a different kettle of fish because we don’t know what the extent of indebtedness is. I have not seen any document that shows that this is how much it is. So, unless you investigate and find out.”



The former president also reiterated his promise to initiate and conclude investigations that would help reclaim some money to pay off aggrieved depositors.



“It looks like this government has been reluctant to investigate or even go after those who took people’s money in that fraudulent manner and so I said when we come we’ll pursue and find out what the true facts are and we’ll take remedial action to see how we can alleviate the suffering of customers…the point is why should people who have perpetrated something like this walk away without any inhibition?” he said in an interaction on Starr FM.



Meanwhile, John Mahama emphatically stated that he has never promised on any campaign platform to pay aggrieved customer of Menzgold dealership.



“I’ve never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers, I said we’ll investigate and find out what is the extent of indebtedness, what are the assets of the company. Are there any hidden assets that you can lay hold of and dispose of and pay some of the customers…” he said.



In September 2018, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shut down operations of Menzgold. The company’s operating license was also revoked to this effect.



Customers of the firm, on the other hand, have since been agitating for their locked up cash.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.