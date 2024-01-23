Mentally unstable man allegedly kills father for refusing to give him money to buy alcohol

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 40-year-old man named Peter Awoso, popularly known as Yaw has allegedly slashed his 72-year-old father, Yaw Bronya, to death.



The young man, who is said to be mentally unstable, allegedly slashed the father with a cutlass to death at Adansi Akotreso in the Asante Region, Adansi South District.



Details emerging indicate that the young man allegedly attacked the father after he refused to give him money to buy alcohol.



Kwabena Amoateng reported the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM.



The young man is currently in police custody.



He reported that the young man argued with the father after he demanded the money and was refused.



He said Peter Awoso attacked the father in his sleep.



Before residents got wind of the situation, it was too late.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue.



