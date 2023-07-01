Mentally ill man constantly chases nurses with cutlass, facility risk shut down

Regional News of Saturday, 1 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nurses at Aburi–Ketase CHPs compound are threatening to shut down their facility indefinitely following constant threats by a mentally deranged young man wielding a cutlass.



The mentally ill man alleged to be a relative of the chief of the community has been marauding and made several attempts to harm nurses at the facility.



Starr News has gathered that three weeks ago, nurses at the Ketase CHPs compound were forced to shut down the facility for a week after the mentally ill man attacked them with cutlass and nearly butchered a nurse on duty.



The nurses returned after safety assurance by the community, however, the mentally ill man continued with his threats.



Recently, he invaded the facility brandishing cutlasses and threatened to kill the nurses forcing them to run helter-skelter for safety causing a near stampede.



“For the past three weeks getting to one month now, our lives have been at stake There is this madman who invades our facility with Cutlass threatening to attack us. Three weeks ago he nearly attacked a nurse on duty in the facility with cutlass but he took cover and run to safety. We decided to close down the facility for a week until the community take action to arrest the mentally ill young man and send him to a mental hospital. When we returned, we noticed nothing has been done and he continues with the threat. He has become a threat to us and the community at large,” a nurse told Starr News under condition of anonymity.



According to the nurses, they have informed the Assembly member and elders of the community, but nothing has been done about it, leaving the mentally ill man to continue with his threats.



They feel unsafe therefore threatening to close down the CHIPs compound until their safety is guaranteed.



A meeting was recently convened at the facility participated by nurses, assembly members and opinion leaders on the matter.



Efforts made to speak to the Assembly member for the Ketase, Emmanuel De-Graft Johnson on the practical steps the community will take to address the safety concerns of the nurse were however unsuccessful.