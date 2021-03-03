General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Mentally challenged persons on the streets of Ahanta West increasing - Health Director

A photo of mentally sick persons on the streets

The Municipal Health Directorate in Ahanta West of the Western has raised concern over the increasing mental health patients on their streets.



The Directorate says mentally challenged persons are dangerous and must not be ignored.



The Municipal Health Director, Dr. Timothy Kobina Ofori, who disclosed this, said the municipality recently counted over 110 mentally challenged persons walking on the streets.



He warned these mentally challenged persons could attack the public or get knocked down by vehicles.



"This is not the best and could be dangerous. The mentally challenged persons could attack people, or they could also get knocked down by vehicles. We have to deal with the problem before it escalates,” he added.



He said mental health disorder could be caused by, and not limited to the abuse of drugs, especially cannabis, alcohol and perpetuated by discrimination, isolation, financial issues and some form of accidents.



"We have informed our stakeholders and drew their attention. We need to examine why the number has increased. We need to know whether they are from the municipality or they came from other areas. We need to address the situation now or regret it later.”