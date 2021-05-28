Mental and emotional support critical in fighting against crime – YOUNGevity UK

Diasporian News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

Knife crime offences continue to be concentrated in Metropolitan areas across England and Wales with almost a third of all offences recorded by the Police in London.



According to the Office for National Statistics, overall crime rates are in decline with total Police recorded crime decreasing by 6% in England and Wales. In the last 12 months ending June 2020, approximately 5.7 million offences were recorded as compared to 11.7 million offences recorded in the same period in 2019.



Ms. Lydia Afrakomah, Director of Programmes and Communications of YOUNGevity UK LIMITED made these revelations in an exclusive interview about Charity’s new educational project and stated that even though the lockdown restrictions largely accounted for the decline in crime according to the Office for National Statistics, Ms Afrakomah said the pivotal role played by youth charities across the UK cannot be underestimated.



She indicated that many young people were offered mental and emotional support at the height of the pandemic which was critical in the fight against crime.



Ms. Afrakomah revealed that YOUNGevity UK LTD is rolling out the LIVE PROJECT which involves Free Online Tuition this Summer to support children and young people academically.



The Project, she explained is to primarily improve academic performance and divert attention from criminal activities during the Summer Holidays.



The Director of Operations, Mr Daniel Adom Dankwah added that the free online tuition is to help children and young people make up for the time they lost at school during the pandemic.



He stated that the LIVE Project will not only cater for the academic needs of children and young people but their Mental Health and general well-being.



Mr Adom Dankwah, therefore, encourages parents and guardians to sign up freely for the Project.