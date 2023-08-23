Menkor residents want deplorable road given facelift

Regional News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



Residents of Menkor, a farming community in the Sene West District of the Bono East Region have expressed concern over the deplorable nature of the road linking the community.



The 18-kilometer feeder road that links Menkor as well as other communities such as Lassi, Dwankrom, Akyeremade, and Akyeremade Battor is in a deplorable state making it difficult for residents who are predominantly farmers to travel on it for their daily activities.



According to the residents, since the road was graveled somewhere in 1996, it has never seen any major facelift despite constant promises from authorities.



They indicate that they are grappling with its attendant consequences such as difficulty in carting their produce to the market because vehicles and motorbikes struggle to navigate the treacherous road.



One of the residents, Kwame Paul indicates that the road has deteriorated to the extent that residents have to undertake constant communal labor to fix portions of the road to make it motorable because it is negatively affecting their major stay which is farming.



“We are predominantly farmers so due to the bad nature of the road life has become difficult for us and there at times we have to embark on communal labors to fix the road to be somehow motorable”.



Asare Benjamin wants the Department of Feeder Roads to put the road in shape by graveling it so that residents on the stretch can have a motorable road for their daily activities.



“The road has become terrible so we are appealing to feeder roads to gravel it for us so that we can have a better road as residents”.