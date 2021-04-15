Men urged to examine testes at least once a month

Health News of Thursday, 15 April 2021

Source: 3 News

A Urologist and Head of Department of Surgery at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has urged men to examine their testes at least once every month and report any possible disorders to a hospital.



According to him, though testicular disorders, especially testicular cancer, are rare, early detection is necessary for treatment.



Testicular Cancer is also known as Malignant Neoplasm of Testis.



It is a cancer in the male organ responsible for the production of the male hormones and sperms.

Nearly all testicular cancers begin in the germ cells.



Compared with other forms of cancer, testicular cancer is rare in Africa.



However, it is the most common cancer in American males between the ages of 15 to 35.



Enlargement in either testicles, dull ache in the abdomen, a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, back ache among others are some signs and symptoms associated with testicular cancer.



Though it is not clear what causes testicular cancer in most cases, expects say, it is highly treatable.



Dr. Edwin Yerli wants male adults to report any pains in the scrotum to the hospital.



He noted though curable, late diagnosis can be dangerous.



Dr. Yerli revealed the prevalent rate is one percent in the country.



He appealed to Ghanaians to examine their testes at least once a month.



“Just as women are encouraged to play with their breast for possible lumps, men are also encouraged to play with their testes for any possible swell, heaviness among others.”



A surgery resident at the Urology Unit of the Tamale Teaching Hospital, Dr Yakubu Musah, narrates the processes in diagnosis of testicular cancer.



April is dedicated for the observance of testicular cancer to create awareness on how to protect oneself from testicular cancer.



In view of this, men have been urged to examine and report any abnormalities in their testes to the hospital.