Men of God urged to read and preach the gospel to God’s glory

Rt. Reverend Dr. Dela Hilliard Dogbe, Bishop of the Western West Africa Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E) Zion Church has called on men of God to preach and to do all things to the glory of God.



Bishop Dogbe made the call when he ordained 10 Reverend Ministers of the church at the Aggrey Memorial Society at Mamprobi-Accra.



The ordinated ministers included; Rev. Bernard Aggrey Walker with Bishop Brown Society, Rev. Godwin Zowonu of Saint Paul Society Accra Central District, Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Agbanyo, Victory Society, Afienya-Ashiamann District and Rev. Precious Agbenorwu, Bishop Speaks Society- Areca New Town.



The others are, Rev Lomawuwu Nelly Gbagbo, evangelistic Society Akatsi District Andy and Rev. Enoch Twum Aboagye, Trinity United Church, Wassa Damang-District.



Bishop Dogbe led them to take the Oath of office and service and thereafter ordained them respectively.



He urged them to be faithful to the Lord all the days of their lives and constantly remember that ministry was not about individual persons, “The Holy Spirit is the key to a renewed person, a renewed church and revitalised society as said by Bishop Reuben Lee Speaks”.



“It is imperative for us to be mindful of this and always position ourselves to hear the Holy Spirit speak new things to us even as we follow God’s leading.



“Doing this meaningfully, behooves on us to constantly remind ourselves that we can only do what God has called us to do, if we truly allow ourselves to become who God has called us to be as instruments in his hands empowered and emboldened by the Holy Spirit to bring transformation and others into the kingdom”, he added.



In a sermon delivered by Apostle Sampson Dokuno, Pastoral Minister, ‘People are the priority of Ministry, Ministry is not about names, not about titles or riches and it is not about what we gain, but it is about what the Lord will do with us and has committed to us to do.



“Apostle Paul said the Lord has bought all men with his precious blood but he committed them into our leadership for us to guide, protect and direct their lives to please God.”



“Every person called to serve in the ministry should be diligent, serious and committed to take care of God’s people in all that they do.”



He also quoted Proverbs 27:23-27, saying that “when we do our work very well, a time will come for us to reap the harvest so that we can have our necessity of life certified and not run first after worldly things and glory, but to work hard so that at the end of the day, the Almighty God will honor us and the Ministry”, he added.

