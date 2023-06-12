Men in Business and Tourism (MBT) marks tree planting day with Botswana Mission to Ghana at the Ophthalmic School of Nursing, Korle-Bu

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: Kantanka TV

The men in Business and Tourism, a non governmental organisation, has joined hands with the Consul of the Republic of Botswana in Ghana, Hon. Thomas Okyere, the students body and management of the Korle-Bu Ophthalmic Nursing school to plant trees marking the 2023 edition of National Tree planting exercise in Ghana.This joint event dwells on the concept of promoting green for healthy living and harnessing tourism opportunities in Ghana and Africa.



Ghana has one of the biggest deforestation rates in Africa and the world (2 percent per annum); and between 1990 and 2000, showing that the country lost an average of 135,000 hectares of forest per year, hence the government of Ghana has intensified its campaign on going green to help fight climate change in our part of the world where industries keep growing day by day with the introduction of new technologies.



The world has set a National Tree Planting Day to raise awareness of the effects of deforestation and this prompted a youth group in Ghana known as the Green Republic to appeal to the government of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo to consider declaring a day in the calendar year as a National Tree Planting Day, whereas all Ghanaians, will be encouraged to plant a trees on 9th June every year



When the last tree dies, the last man dies, it is very important to keep our trees in good shape to help in protecting the health of humanity since these trees provide good oxygen to lives. Our strategic approach to put the trees planted today in good health is to constantly visit the various location of the project to assess their growth pattens and support their well being. This was disclosed by the vice president of Men in Business and Tourism, Mr. Kojo Badu, who represented the president, Mr. Bernard Adum



In an interviw with Hon. Thomas Okyere, he stated that Ghana is endowed with all resources especially trees, enriching our forest to promote afforestation. Thus the need to support the green Ghana Project on the Theme “Our Forest, Our Health” to sustain our love for healthy living. Our partnership with Men in Business and Tourism is to help promote eco tourism to reap economic growth for the country. Our relation with MBT does not only end in Ghana with the tree planting exercise but has the future of our collaborative upcoming business expo in Botswana, he said.



Stella Antwi-Boasiako, Principal, Ophthalmic Nursing School, Korle-Bu, thanked the management of the Men in Business and Tourism and the Botswana Mission in Ghana for joining hands with the school to put up the tree planting exercise. She mentioned that the trees planted today is meant to help students with shades and very conducive environment of healthy breath. She advised that this tree planting initiative is a collective responsibility, there the general public should nurture and protect its growth. The school will do its best to ensure the proper growth of the trees planted today, she said



Some of the students shared their joy for being part of the event and promised their support to nurture the growth of all the trees planted in their school.