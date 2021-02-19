General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of the executive to publicly take coronavirus vaccine shots

Kojo says some members of the executive will publicly take their vaccine shots

The minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has stated that some members of the executive have nominated to publicly take the new coronavirus vaccines to be procured for the country, as a way of helping to diffuse the stereotypes about it.



Kojo added that he had also nominated himself to do so.



He made this known in response to a question posed to him on whether the president will publicly take the coronavirus vaccines.



This was during a Public Engagement on COVID-19 Vaccination Roll Out Plan, the first of a series of such engagements aimed at carrying the country along on the education and all the other issues that pertain to the vaccines.



"Yes, some members of the executive will, as part of the demystifying process, and the public education, will publicly take their coronavirus shots. I'm not able to say who and who but I know that it has been agreed that some members of the executive will publicly take their shot. I will; I have volunteered that I will and I am aware that other people will do same," he said.



The Food and Drugs Authority has said that it has authorized two vaccines to be administered in the country: Astrazeneca and Sputnik-V.