General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Members of LoveWorld church to mark Pastor Chris’s birthday with humanitarian activities

Rev Dr Chris Oyakhilome

Members of the LoveWorld Nation have set out to offer humanitarian assistance to the needy between December 4 and December 11, 2020.



The LW International Day of Service as it known, is the initiative of the LoveWorld Nation each year, to honour their Founder and General Overseer, Rev Dr Chris Oyakhilome on the occasion of his birthday.



"It is a special day set aside by our LoveWorld Nation for each member, partner and friend of our great nation to give a birthday gift to Pastor by rendering acts of service in honour of our Man of God – Rev Dr Chris Oyakhilome DSc DD," the organiser's of the 2020 edition said in a release.



Launched in December 2013, the LW International Day of Service has recorded such wide-spread impact, it was adopted as an annual event. It also provides an opportunity for members to 'Roll Up Your Sleeves in service' and win souls for Christ by discharging a service of kindness that is tangible and directed at a person, a group or an organisation in within their communities.



"As a people, we have been raised in a culture of service, and we know the value on investing in someone else’s life to the end that they may be saved – the International Day of Service is a God-given opportunity to give someone’s lives a meaning.



"The LW International Day of Service is an awesome opportunity to win souls and impact those in our sphere of contact. We are confident that because of the LW Day of Service there will continue to be smiles and grateful hearts all around the world as many experience unexpected acts of generosity, kindness and love, which are the hallmarks of the ministry of our Man of God," the release noted.



This year, the acts of service would run concurrently in various locations, in different nations around the world, including Ghana from December 4 to 11, 2020.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/479/47968693.jpg



Some of the acts of service that will be performed include elderly care, health and safety activities, child care and safety, community service and the provision of support to the hungry and homeless.



https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/804/80493725.jpg

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.