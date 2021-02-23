Regional News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Abdul-Rauf Ahmed Dangor, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Sissala East drills 5 boreholes in constituency

Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, Member of Parliament for Sissala East

Amidu Chinnia Issahaku started his thank-you tour yesterday after a successful general election to thank and appreciate his constituents for their kind support given him during the 2020 general election.



The tour trail took him to six communities yesterday where he met with community members and shared his words of appreciation and gratitude to members of these communities; Sakai, Nabullo, Gwosi Upper, Gwosi lower, Gbenewisi and Santijan.



Amidu Chinnia Issahaku also used the opportunity to hand-over five drilled boreholes. These boreholes were initiated, funded and completed through his own efforts.



This brilliant initiative of the former MP, was to help solve the water crisis of some communities within the Constituency.



Two of these boreholes were drilled and handed-over to the Sakai Community, one to the Nabullo (Nabullo-Gbaha), one in Gwosi lower and finally one at Gbenewisi community. Hon Amidu Chinnia Issahaku reiterated that, he remains committed to the service of his constituents and will continue to serve them as expected.



Amidu Chinnia Issahaku also entreated the members of these communities to continue to live in peace and harmony and call-up on him when the need be.