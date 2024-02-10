Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku Constituency promises to prioritize sanitation

Regional News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: Nicholas Tetteh, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Shai Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Honourable Dr. Linda Ocloo has expedited steps to ensure healthy sanitation in the constituency by providing a place of convenience to curb open defecation.



The MP on Saturday, February 3, 2024, held a sod-cutting ceremony at Osuwem to erect a toilet project for community members.



Addressing chiefs, community members, and politicians, the Ghana Lawmaker noted that the provision of the facility is to end open defecation and related health complications that result from the act.



“I aim to ensure healthy sanitation to community members under my jurisdiction, so I deemed it necessary to cut sod at Osuwem to begin the construction of a toilet project in this community. I have made available bags of cement, sand, and funds required to complete the project”, she mentioned.



Dr. Linda acknowledged the involvement of the chiefs in the process of providing the project explaining that their inclusion will encourage the community members to commit their effort.



Chief of Osuwem, Nene Sikum Sokpoli I has urged the contractor to exhibit faithfulness in using the materials supplied for the project's construction.



According to him, most contractors haul the construction materials provided by the government to ensure the provision of projects in the communities adding that the contractor’s honesty displayed in this project will win him another contract.



“The commitment the contract portrays in this contract will pave the way for future recommendations for the next contract so I will advise that the contractor should exhibit honesty and hire workers who will not haul the building material”, he urged.



The assemblyman for the Osudoku electoral area, Emmanuel Wayo commended the honourable Dr. Linda Ocloo for the gesture and the effort to prioritize sanitation in the area.



Emmanuel Wayo assures that the community is ready to commit its human efforts in the form of labor to aid the contractor's progress in the work.



“As the beneficiary of this facility, we will not relent in the attitude but we will contribute our effort in the aspect of labor to blend with the MP’s effort”, he assured.