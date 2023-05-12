Meeting with Special Prosecutor on bribery allegations not fruitful - Andy Appiah-Kubi

General News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP), for Asante-Akyem-North, Andy Appiah-Kubi has described his meeting with the Special Prosecutor (SP) as not fruitful.



Appiah-Kubi together with the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, met the Special Prosecutor over allegations that a wealthy businessman offered money to NPP MPs to drop their call on Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah to resign.



The Special Prosecutor considered the allegation as touching on possible corruption and wanted to get further details from the MP.



The Asante-Akyem-North MP, however, believes the approach adopted by the Special Prosecutor, was not proper and hence nothing meaningful came out of the said meeting. While not disclosing the identity of the said wealthy businessman, Mr. Appiah-Kubi, said he has provided sufficient information on the matter.



On the substantive issue of their demand on the Minister to resign, Mr. Appiah-Kubi said they have done their part and they have not changed their position.