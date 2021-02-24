General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet the youngest minister in Akufo-Addo's administration

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor will be the youngest Minister to serve under Akufo-Addo’s second administration should he be approved by the Appointment’s committee in Parliament.



The 38-year-old was born in 1983 has been nominated to serve as the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources.



The lawyer before his nomination served as a Deputy Chief of Staff under Akufo-Addo's first administration.

While in office, he contested to be elected the parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency of the Savanah Region of which he won.



He then contested against the then incumbent Member of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress, Adam Muntawakilu in the 2020 general elections,



Abu Jinapor polled 15,671 votes to defeat the NDC MP, Mutawakilu who garnered 13,330 votes.



The elected Member of Parliament for Damongo Constituency is also the younger brother of John Abdulai Jinapor who is the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency with the National Democratic Congress.



This has raised questions on how two brothers could belong to political parties with separate ideologies.



But Abu Jinapor during his vetting today, February 24, 2021 said he and his brother are committed to their parties while they still share a cordial relationship as siblings since they live separate and independent lives.



“There is an assumption that we live in the same home, we don’t. I live with my family and he lives with his family. We live very independent lives.



We are both committed to our respective parties. He is strongly committed to his party and I’m probably more committed to my party. We are very cordial. Cordial as any siblings anywhere can be,” he told the committee.