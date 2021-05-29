You are here: HomeNews2021 05 29Article 1273438

General News of Saturday, 29 May 2021

Disclaimer

Source: svtvafrica.com

Meet the woman who took care of son’s university education by selling 'asaana'

Patience Budu has been selling caramelised corn drink for the past ten years play videoPatience Budu has been selling caramelised corn drink for the past ten years

Patience Budu has been selling caramelised corn drink known locally as 'asaana’ in Tema for the past ten years.

SVTV Africa is throwing a spotlight on single parents doing menial jobs to take care of their family.

As a single parent, Miss Budu works tirelessly to cater to the needs of her children; be it education, etc.

"It's not an easy task. I've seen my firstborn through the university and still taking care of the others. I lost my husband after our second child so I had to assume full responsibility for them,” she said.

Speaking on marriage, Miss Budu indicated that even though she is married, they are currently living apart. She says that ”it is normal. My job is my husband now.”

Kindly watch the full interview below:

