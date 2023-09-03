Meet the teacher who started the famous 47-year-old rest stop in Ghana, Linda Dor

General News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Many people who travel across the country sometimes need a neat, secure place to use the washrooms, buy food, rest and continue their journeys.



To solve this problem identified by business owners, several rest stops have been built along major highways for travellers' to use at a fee.



One of the famous rest stops on the Accra-Kumasi road is Linda Dor.



Though Linda Dor has branches in Accra, Koforidua and other areas in the country, the one at Bunso junction is well known.



It has come to light that the owner of this famous rest stop is Belinda Doris Arkorful, a teacher in Koforidua in the Eastern region.



In an interview with Youtuber, Wode Maya, the teacher cum businesswoman noted that the name of the rest stop was coined from her full name; Belinda Doris Arkorful.



Linda Dor, she said, has been in existence for the past 47 years.



Sharing her experience, she noted that she was motivated by her mother and elder sister to venture into food selling business.



The businesswoman recounted how she sold bread, oranges, and other products at a young age while in school.



"I learnt it from my mother and elder sister so when we were at school, we were selling bread, oranges and so many things," she told the youtuber in the video shared on social media.



When asked whether that was the idea behind Linda Dor, she responded "yes".



"We started I think 1976," she added.



Narrating how she got the company name, Linda Dor, the businesswoman said, "I am Belina Doris Arkorful."



