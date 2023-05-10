Meet the son of Kan-Dapaah, who is a prophet with strong scripture memory

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

Source: Michael Osei, Contributor

The Founder and General Overseer of Rich Robes Power Ministry, Prophet Kelvin Kan-Dapaah quotes over 200 Bible scriptures verbatim in a sermon anytime he takes the microphone.



The National Security Minister’s son, who is nicknamed, The Flying Bible, preaches with so many scriptures under the influence of the Holy Spirit whenever he mounts the pulpit to deliver a sermon.



The senior prophet of the Rich Robes Power Ministry told reporters how he first had vision about preaching with a lot of Bible scriptures without looking into the Bible when he was studying in India.



‘‘I had a vision that I wanted to open the Bible to preach and teach from the podium but I couldn’t find it, then I heard an Angel say to me, ‘you are not permitted to hold a book and Bible whiles teaching/preaching but as you teach, I will be next to you and bring you into remembrance whatever you have studied’. So, it would be difficult to preach from the note I prepared because my Angel is always next to me to remind me of all that I prepared and scriptures from the Bible’’ he said.



He also added that his style of preaching is purely an Angelic visitation.

‘‘The Angels sit me down and make sure I study for four to five hours. The Angels show me the Bibles verses and the stories I have to study to preach with. So, after studying, the Angels tell me that if I mount the pulpit, I should leave it to them, they will take over. So, whatever comes from me, it is the Angel that bring them to me to say’’, he narrated.



Prophet Kelvin Kan-Dapaah indicated that he hears the Angels tell him what to say and the Angels show him what to say, too.



‘‘I hear the Angels audibly telling me what to say. Whenever my Angel comes to me to teach me the Bible scriptures, is like he’s rapping, he speaks fast- that’s why I can quote the scriptures fast like I’m rapping, it tells me that he’s giving me more grace to do what he’s doing. Physically, they show me what to say- like a book open in the air to read from’’, he explained.



His unique style of preaching the word of God has won so many souls through prophecies, prophetic declarations, crusades, holy living, miracles (healings), fasting, prayer and deliverance sessions to the glorification of God.



His congregants always surprised by his unique style of preaching and they always keep standing, clapping, shouting as they receive undiluted word of God from their Father in the Lord, Prophet Kelvin Kan-Dapaah.



Prophet Kan-Dapaah is a man of God’s word, whose ministration has brought God’s divine presence into the hearts of many people. God is using him powerfully in the prophetic office for deliverances, revelation of the word of God and in prayer sessions. All these have shaped destinies of people all over the world.

Rich Robes Power Ministry (RRPM) is established with a vision which states ‘‘To populate heaven by the cleansing of robes through God’s word’’.



Like every other institution, RRPM have a Mission which states ‘‘To build a dynamic church that brings joy to God’s heart while we impact our community, our city, our nation and, our world as we evangelize to the lost’’.



RRPM is located on the Spintex road adjacent Access bank.



Prophet Kelvin Kan-Dapaah is one of the sons of National Security Minister, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah. Prophet Kelvin is married to Ps. Denise Kan-Dapaah and they are blessed with two children. He holds a master degree in business administration (Finance and Marketing) from University of Pune in India. He is an author of three books, Revelation of the Third Heaven (Vol. 1), 90 Days of Midnight Prayers and Prophetic Directions and How to be Rich in 40 days. He is currently enrolled in Omega Bible Institute Ghana which is headed by Apostle Prof. Johnson Suleman, Prophet Kelvin Kan-Dapaah’s spiritual father.