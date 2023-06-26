Meet the sachet water seller whose childhood dream was to become a medical doctor

General News of Monday, 26 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In one way or the other, we seem to have various aspirations. Some desire to be doctors, nurses, journalists and the like but what is unfortunate is one waking up to realize their wishes didn’t come through.



Some may be privileged enough to get help from parents who will support their dreams; others may also have to run their heads around the wall to make ends meet for their families.



One person whose story seems to lack a happy ending is Maa Monica, who wanted to become a medical doctor but her education came to a halt after losing her father; one she calls her ‘support system’.



Maa Monica, sells sachet water within the Achimota enclave and her turn on Everyday People captures her life as a street hawker striving just for survival.



“I lost my father before proceeding to class five. When he died, people supported me with donations. Then after burying my father, my grandmother also died so I wasn’t able to further my education. People stopped supporting me when I finished burying my father.”



Maa Monica said that although it might be late, she still would be happy if she gets the opportunity to go back to school.



“I wish to have the opportunity of going back to school to achieve my dreams as a doctor, a caterer, or a seamstress but I feel very sad whenever I realize my dreams didn’t come through.”



She also added that she was once a hairdresser until an uncontainable incident happened and that sent her to the streets to sell sachet water.



Watch Madam Monica share her life as a sachet water seller on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV here:







