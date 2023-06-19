Meet the roasted plantain seller whose father refused to educate a girl child

General News of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Growing up, all children have big dreams and strive to do well in school so they can achieve such dreams but not every child is privileged to get a classroom education.



While some people are able to overcome the challenge of not getting a formal education and still make it in life, many find themselves in dire situations and have to depend on menial jobs for survival.



One such underprivileged person is Maa Faustina whose father strongly believed that educating a girl child is a waste of resources.



Maa Faustina who now sells roasted plantain for a living says while growing up, her father told her that her place is the kitchen and refused to educate her sisters and herself.



Appearing next on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV, she said “My parents didn’t take me to school. Growing up, my mother told me that my father said when you take your girl child to school, she will get married someday and she won’t be profitable to you; so, all of my other sisters never attended school.”



The mother of three also explained that she’s been selling roasted plantain, popularly known as ‘Kofi Brokeman’ for the past four years and has managed to see her all children through school.



She also added that she looks forward to having other opportunities outside of what she currently does.



Watch Madam Faustina share her life as a roasted plantain seller on Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV here:







