Meet the retired research scientist whose initiative has kept Kwamo free of plastic waste

General News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: 3 News

A waste segregation initiative by a retired research scientist is helping to reduce plastic littering in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



Mr. Osei Bonsu has placed transparent bins all over the Kwamo community to ease the disposal of plastic waste.



Effective management of plastic waste has over the years remained a challenge for Ghana.



Most plastic waste materials end up in gutters and drainages, preventing the free flow of water.

Apart from the health risk posed to residents, the situation also contributes to flooding.



But the initiative by the retired scientist is impacting positively in the effective management of plastic waste within the community.



The segregated bins have been mounted at vantage joints to ease accessibility.



Mr Bonsu says effective recycling can only be done if waste is segregated.



“Managing plastic waste is a challenge in the country. However, we can be able to generate GH¢2 billion annually if we are able to recycle the waste but that can only be done through segregation.”



The initiative has since kept the entire community clean.



The streets of Kwamo in the Ashanti Region are free of plastic littering.



Residents have lauded the initiative and have recommended replication in other communities.



“Previously, residents were littering the environment with plastics. But since the placement of these dustbins, the attitude has stopped and we no more experience choked gutters,” a resident, Amoako, said.



“The initiative is commendable. Having most of these bins in other communities will help in the fight against the plastic menace,” another resident, Agnes Baidoo, added.



Mr Bonsu has called on the public to imbibe the habit of waste segregation to help reduce the sanitation burden of the country.