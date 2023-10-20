Meet the overall best private law student at the 2023 UPSA graduation

Regional News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: Nana Akua Bonsu-Owu, Contributor

Nana Akua Amoesiwaa Bonsu-Owu (LLB) was adjudged the best student of private law at the University of Professional Studies 15th Congregation, held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at the Kofi Ohene-Konadu Auditorium in Accra, Ghana.



She was awarded with a set of legal books.



Nana Akua has passed the Ghana School of Law's 2023 admission exams and is set to embark on her final step to become a qualified lawyer by completing her professional training at the Ghana School of Law.



The awardee’s exceptional academic performance and dedication to her studies have positioned her as a promising legal professional in the field of private law.



She is a proud product of Krobo Girls SHS and the University of Ghana Basic School, Legon.



Her achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring young women and law students and showcases the high standards of education at the University of Professional Studies Accra.



Nana Akua is the president of EUNOIA, an organization whose aim is to promote gender equality in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5).



She enjoys photography, traveling, painting, and reading.