Meet the nine Supreme Court Justices who dismissed anti-LGBTQ+ application

General News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Supreme Court of Ghana on Wedensday, July 19, 2023 threw out an application that sought to stop the Parliament of Ghana from proceeding with the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.



The nine-member panel, presided over by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, unanimously dismissed the application, which was filed by a Research Fellow with the Centre for Gender Research, Advocacy and Documentation (CEGRAD), University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Amanda Odoi and another.



The court ruled that the plaintiffs did not give it reason enough to order parliament to stop its processes to pass the anti-gay bill.



Below are the nine Justices who sat on the application:



1. Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo



2. Paul Baffoe-Bonnie



3. Gabriel Pwamang



4. Mariama Owusu



5. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu



6. Yonny Kulendi



7. Barbara Ackah-Yensu



8. Samuel Asiedu



9. George Koomson



Dr. Amanda Odoi, also withdrew a contempt charge against Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin who she said had allowed the House to proceed with the Bill despite a substantive case pending before the courts.



Meanwhile, the Parliament of Ghana has adopted the motion of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliament Committee on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill)



This followed the second reading of the bill on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.



The bill is now at the consideration stage where the house is expected to go through it, clause by clause and make the necessary amendment proposed by the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee.



