Meet the ministers who have lost their jobs in Akufo-Addo’s 2nd term

Some former ministers of state will not be part of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s new administration.
This was confirmed by the list of minister-nominees released by the presidency on Thursday, January 21.
After the president was sworn into office for his second term, he decided to reduce the number of his ministers from 126 to 85 in response to long-standing criticism.
Due to this, some ministries in his first term have been realigned while seven other ministries have been completely scrapped.
The January 21 list from the presidency shows the president has nominated 46 persons.
“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has submitted to Parliament for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin…” a release from the presidency signed by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication said.
Check out the names of ministers who have lost their jobs, and will thus not be returning to their offices.
1. Gloria Akuffo - Attorney General and Minister for Justice
2. Halima Mahama - Local Government
3. Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh - Lands and Natural Resources
4. Atta Akyea - Works and Housing
5. Elizabeth Afoley Quaye - Fisheries
6. Cynthia Morrison - Gender, Children and Social Protection
7. Kofi Dzamesi - Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs
8. Isaac Kwame Asiamah - Youth and Sports
9. Anthony Akoto Osei - Monitoring and Evaluation
10. Dr Mustapha Hamid - Zongo Affairs and Inner City Development
11. Barbara Oteng Gyasi - Tourism
12. Joe Ghartey - Railway Development
13. Kofi Adda - Aviation
14. Prof Frimpong Boateng - Environment, Science and Technology
15. Prof Gyan Baffuor - Planning
16. Yaw Osafo-Maafo - Senior Minister
17. Kwamena Duncan - Central Regional Minister
