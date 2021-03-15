General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Meet the man who has been selling ice cream from 1983

play videoJoseph Agyiri has been selling ice cream since 1983

Joseph Agyiri is a 56-year-old man who has been selling Yoghurt for the past three decades.



If you grew up or had your education in Tema, you must know 'Our Day' as he is popularly known.



Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Agyiri stated that he has had a good time serving children.



"Most of the children call me 'Our Day.' I have been to almost all the schools in Tema to sell my ice cream. It is a very difficult job because it comes with very little profit but I enjoy it,” he said.



Now a father of nine, Joseph Agyiri now owns a 6 bedroom house in his hometown.



He has also been able to see his children through school.



