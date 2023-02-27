Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat

Politics of Monday, 27 February 2023

The son of the late John Akparibo Ndebugre has picked a form to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries.



Nelson Ndebugre whose father was a member of parliament for the same seat on the ticket of People's National Convention indicated that his decision to participate in the election is to help his constituents out of the harsh, deplorable economic conditions under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led administration.



He stated that he is willing to present himself as the vehicle for transformational change and a conduit to harness the plentiful human and natural resource potential in the Zebila Consistency.



Nelson Ndebugre who is hoping to take over from the incumbent Member of Parliament, Cletus Apul Avoka said he is willing to work hard to make the NDC an attractive alternative for many neutrals and members of rival political parties.



“Over the years, I have garnered exceptional experience and knowledge under the tutelage of great leaders from Kusaug and beyond. The desire to serve, has never been a personal badge of honour for self gratification. Rather, I present myself, as the vehicle for transformational change and a conduit to harness the plentiful human and natural resource potential of our beloved constituency, Zebilla.



“I am grateful to all party delegates, party functionaries, chiefs and queen mothers from Kusaug, opinion leaders, the teeming youth of Zebilla constituency, as well as family and friends, for the overwhelming support from the beginning of this journey,” he said in a statement.



Below full statement below DECLARATION OF INTENT TO CONTEST THE UPCOMING NDC PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES IN THE ZEBILLA CONSTITUENCY



I have successfully picked forms to participate in the parliamentary primary for our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Zebilla Constituency.



My decision to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primary, is borne out of the immediate need to rescue our country and the people of Zebilla, from the harsh, deplorable and despicable economic conditions created by the ruling NPP government.



Over the years, I have garnered exceptional experience and knowledge under the tutelage of great leaders from Kusaug and beyond. The desire to serve, has never been a personal badge of honour for self gratification. Rather, I present myself, as the vehicle for transformational change and a conduit to harness the plentiful human and natural resource potential of our beloved constituency, Zebilla.



I am grateful to all party delegates, party functionaries, chiefs and queen mothers from Kusaug, opinion leaders, the teeming youth of Zebilla constituency, as well as family and friends, for the overwhelming support from the beginning of this journey.



I humbly acknowledge the unparalleled work of the incumbent Member of Parliament, the very Honorable, Cletus Apul Avoka, who has distinguised himself as a very noble and diligent parliamentarian in six of the eight parliament's of the fourth Republic.



I promise to build on the enviable legacy he leaves behind if given the privilege as your servant when elected as your parliamentary candidate. Without equivocation, all matters of the party and the good people of Zebilla shall remain my utmost priority.



I will also work hard to make the NDC an attractive alternative for many neutrals and members of rival political parties. I intend to work closely with all stakeholders to make Zebilla the political "breadbasket" of the NDC.



