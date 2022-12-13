Meet the former chief priest who is now a Methodist Bishop

General News of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former deputy chief priest of the Alifia Shrine in 1978, has been inducted as Bishop of the newly inaugurated Ho Diocese of the Methodist Church of Ghana.



Rt. Rev. Mathew Zikpi who was initiated into voodooism by his uncle in 1973, during his days as a pupil’s teacher at Asiana in the Ashanti Region was deemed fit as Bishop after denouncing idol worship and rose through the ranks, serving the church of Methodist.



After several attempts by his elder brother to forfeit idol worshipping, Rt. Rev. Zikpi who was also a palm wine tapper denounced his deity, gave his life to Christ in 1984, and relocated to join his elder brother at Assin Atwereboanda where they fellowshipped with the Methodist church despite having been warned against the repercussion of denouncing the gods.



Rt. Rev. Zikpi was commissioned in the Ordained Ministry of the Methodist Church in 2001, after he obtained a Diploma in Ministry, a Certificate from the Trinity Theological Seminary and a Theology Certificate with distinction from the University of Ghana, Legon.







Rt. Rev. Mathew Zikpi being inducted by Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo.



He subsequently received his ministerial ordination in 2004 and worked for the church in a number of capacities before being appointed Bishop of the recently established Ho Diocese.



According to Rt. Rev. Zikpi, his new position gives him the chance to give people hope and grow the Methodist Church in the Volta and Oti Regions in order to win more souls for Christ.







Rt. Rev. Mathew Zikpi with the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo after his induction.



He provided a list of his techniques for accomplishing his goals, including the establishment of new churches, the placement of ministers in places where their services are required, and the development of human resources.



Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, described the life of Rt.Rev.Zikpi as a big testimony.

He said Rt. Rev. Zikpi depicts the salvation that awaits unbelievers in Christianity and urged them to give their lives to Christ.



“If you cannot find anything at all, the Bishop of Ho Diocese is a testimony that if you can come to Jesus, your life is transformed”, he said.







AM/WA