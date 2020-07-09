Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Meet the children of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

After she was appointed as the running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 presidential election, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has embraced a more relaxed lifestyle, sharing more of her personal life with Ghanaians through social media.



Well, one thing that has eluded Ghanaians are the children of the NDC running mate.



Pulse.com.gh has sighted photos of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyeman and her three children who hold a Ph.D. in Economics, Ph.D. in English literature, and Ph.D. in comparative literature.



The names of her children are Kweku Opoku-Agyemang, holds a Ph.D. in Economics, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, West Virginia University, and Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang, University of Toronto, Ph.D. in English Literature, Ph.D. in Comparative Literature respectively.





