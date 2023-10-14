Meet the Ugandan businessman, healer who married 7 wives in a day

General News of Saturday, 14 October 2023

A Ugandan businessman and traditional healer, Habib Nsikonenne, tied the knot to seven brides, including two sisters in mid-September 2023.



According to sources, each bride received stylish makeovers at local salons. They then boarded specialized Super Custom vans, each adorned with personalized plates bearing the bride's name.



He gifted brand new cars to each of his wives, with each car labeled with the respective bride's name as well , according to tribuneonlineng.com



Nsikonenne commended his wives for their loyalty and harmony, stating, "My wives harbor no jealousy amongst themselves. I introduced them separately and decided to wed them all at once to create one big, happy family. I am still a young man, and in the near future, God willing, I cannot say this is the end of it."



He explained that his union with his seven wives was a result of a swift introduction to their respective families within a week, followed by the exchange of wedding vows to solemnize these unions.



The newlyweds have now taken up residence with Nsikonenne at his home in Namasengere village, Mukono District of Uganda.



Village chairperson, Emmanuel Owere, described Nsikonenne as a man with "rare qualities" and highlighted that he had been practicing his traditional healing trade in the village for the past four years.



The groom insisted that marrying multiple women is a tradition in his family, citing his father, who had five wives, as an influence.



The seven brides, identified as Mariam, Madinah, Aisha, Zainabu, Fatuma, Rashida, and Musanyusa, have embraced their newfound status as Nsikonenne's wives. Musanyusa, who had been Nsikonenne's partner for seven years, now holds the position of his first wife.



"I married many women because in my family, we are very few," Nsikonenne explained, offering insights into the cultural context that contributed to his unique marital journey.









