Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections

With two years left for the country to go to the polls again, the major political parties are at the closing stages of forming their teams for the highly anticipated December 7, 2024 contest.



In July this year, the New Patriotic Party who have set an audacious task of becoming the first party under the Fourth Republic to govern the country for three consecutive terms went to the polls to elect their national executives.



Their elections produced one of the biggest shocks in Ghana’s political history with incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu being ousted by Justin Frimpong Kodua.



Over the weekend, the NDC, at their 10th National Congress elected leaders who will take charge of the party and attempt to win the 2024 elections.



The big story from there is the election of former Ketu South MP, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey as General Secretary, ahead of Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor and Elvis Afriyie Ankrah.



National executive committees of both NPP and NDC



At the summit of the leadership structure of both parties are two distinguished politicians from the Bono Region. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah will be leading NDC as chair while Stephen Ayensu Ntim is his counterpart from the NPP.



The General Secretary position, interestingly has indigenes from the strongholds of the two parties. Justin Kodua Frimpong from the Ashanti Region is NPP General Secretary while Fifi Fiavi Kwetey hails from the Volta Region.



The National Organizer position has Joseph Yamin, who is a former deputy sports minister and Nana Boakye (Nana B) who took over from Sammi Awuku.



In the Youth Organizer position, the NDC has kept faith in George Opare Addo whereas the NPP is Salam Mohammed Mustafa.



Hannah Bissiw will continue to lead the women’s wing of the NPP with her rival being Kate Gyamfua.







What is left to do



The next biggest project on the calendar of both parties is the election of their respective flagbearers.



For the NDC, it is looking increasingly likely that former president John Dramani Mahama will be trusted to lead the party once more. Former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffour has however expressed interest in the post and is set to challenge Mahama.



The NPP’s dynamics are different as it is expected to be a keenly contested one.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to contest but he will get competition from Kennedy Agyapong who is already campaigning and Alan Kyerematen who has yet to confirm his interest.



See the full list of the national executives of NPP, NDC below











