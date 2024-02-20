Meet the Members of Parliament in Bawumia's 2024 campaign team

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has officially launched his campaign team comprising of individuals from diverse backgrounds within the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The team, consisting of 41 members, boasts a combination of political figures, former leaders, and current Members of Parliament, all aligning to support the vice president's vision of ascending to the presidency as the flagbearer of the NPP.



At the forefront of this campaign team are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Agyekum Kufour, both assuming roles as part of the campaign advisory committee.



The campaign team has several sitting Members of Parliament, some of who are not returning to House after the 2024 polls but are focused on ensuring the NPP 'Breaks the Eight.'



Leading the charge as the Campaign Chairman and Strategist is Dan Botwe, the Member of Parliament for Okere Constituency in the Eastern Region.



Osei Bonsu Amoah, the MP for Akwapim South Constituency in the Eastern Region, has been appointed to serve as the Deputy for the Parliamentary Campaign under the campaign management team.



In terms of Campaign Coordinators, four legislators have been selected to cover key regions



Joseph Cudjoe, the MP for Effia Constituency in the Western Region, will serve as the Coordinator for Identifiable Groups.



Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region, has been appointed as the Coordinator for the Coastal Zone.



Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, the MP for Effiduase/Asokore Constituency in the Ashanti Region, will take on the role of Coordinator for the Middle Belt Zone.



Dominic Nitiwul, representing Bimbila Constituency in the Northern Region, has been appointed as the Coordinator for the Northern Zone.



Find the full list below:







