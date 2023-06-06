Meet the Ghanaian ‘shark’ who scored a 4.0 GPA in US university

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

By the time Florentina Naa Djama Odoi gained admission to the Illinois State University in the United States to read Master in Applied Statistics, she had already left in her trail a beautiful blueprint of near-perfect academic outcomes.



Her final performance after her Master’s degree in the USA then become the perfect icing on the cake for her when she scored a perfect 4.0 GPA.



Her inspiring story has been shared by voiceofknust.com, a website that highlights stories coming in from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) but culled from YEN.com.gh – the same university she studied for her first degree.



Describing her feat as a ‘flawless victory,’ the story of Florentina’s brilliance is reported to have started from her junior high school days.



At that level, she pulled off a clean 10-Ones result after writing her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), and then proceeded to Wesley Girls Senior High School to read General Science.



When she sat for the final exams, she scored 6As, gaining admission to the KNUST, where she read actuarial science.



Once again, having exhibited her academic intelligence and excellence, Florentina Naa Djama Odoi emerged with a First Class degree, with an 82.82 CWA.



The report added that “Over the years, the intelligent girl enjoyed the International Association of Black Actuaries (IABA)/Willis Towers Watson Scholarship and the Mensa Foundation’s Karen Cooper Scholarship.”



Additionally, she is said to have won the Prudential Award for Excellence in Actuarial Science and the Department of Mathematics Best Performing Students’ Award in 2014/2015 at KNUST.



Florentina is now set to start her professional journey as an actuarial senior analyst at a top US company, having successfully graduated in May 2023.



She credits her father for being the one who imbibed her love for mathematics in her, having taught her the subject as a child.



According to her profile on Facebook, she was born on July 13, 1994.







