General News of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet the Ghanaian company that has half of its employees being singers

By now, you may have come across a video or two of the group of choral music singers who have wowed several people, mainly because, as it appears, they are all staff of a private Ghanaian company.

The QIC Choir, which has become famous on social media after a few of their videos were shared across multiple platforms, has earned a unique likeability among many people.

Exhibiting great individual singing talents and collectively as a group, the group they are usually seen performing in their company’s African print.

While it is unclear how the group started, and how it is that it is a group of so many talented singers, there is one fact: they are all workers of Quality Insurance Company (QIC).

This description appears on the TikTok page of the group: “Quality Insurance Company Choir. Music lives here. Get in touch with us on IG.”

Below is one of the most popular videos of the group:

@qic_choir We can't explain it. We just love ❤️ doing it! ☺️????Simply Passion with a Divine drive! ???????? #choralmusic #qic #choir ♬ original sound - QIC_CHOIR


