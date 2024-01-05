Meet the Emmanuel Ntows: 70-year-old triplets who are older than Ghana

General News of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On the third of January 2024, three septuagenarians were celebrated in the media on their 70th birthday.



The three were triplets who all shared the first name Emmanuel and surname Ntow. They were born three clear years before Ghana gained independence in 1957.



On the third of January 1954, their mother gave birth to Emmanuel Sampson Ntow, the eldest of the set before Emmanuel Kwesi Ntow, now a retired tailor followed and then Emmanuel Ntow, the youngest and a retired poultry farmer.



The three looked healthy and physically fit, when they appeared on Accra-based Onua TV, except for the eldest Emmanuel Sampson who walked with the aid of a stick.



Asked about how they have grown together over the years, Sampson responded: “It is by Grace, our father handed us over to God, so we knew Christ from the beginning. It has been God shepherding us through this life.”



“We loved each other, we fought in the house but when we go out tempt us and see,” Kwesi Ntow told an Onua TV presenter during an interview.



The eldest they disclosed goes by the alias Apanyin, whiles the second is Adantem and the youngest, Mensah.



Adantem recounted how he used to be the source of many fights that they fought against common enemies stressing that Apanyin always disciplined the two of them in terms of internal friction.



On the secrets to their longevity, they unanimously admitted that it had first and foremost to do with the Christian upbringing and sticking strictly to the dictates of the religion with regards to alcohol and other divine injunctions as well as love between them.



Watch their full interview on Onua TV







SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



