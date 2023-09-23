Meet the Akan tribe of Cote d'Ivoire who are related to the Asante’s in Ghana

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

When it comes to cultural similarities and lifestyle, Ghana shares so many similarities with Cote d'Ivoire and one of such similarities is the popular Akan group.



The Akan people are one of West Africa's largest ethnic groups and are predominantly associated with Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire (Ivory Coast).



While the Akan people in Ghana are well-documented, their presence and cultural significance in Cote d'Ivoire are equally noteworthy.



According to anthropologist, Elizabeth Prine Pauls, the ancestors of the Akan group immigrated to their present location following a dispute over the chieftaincy and assimilated many of the indigenous peoples.



However, despite their departure, the Akan Group of Cote d'Ivoire have not lost touch with the Akans in Ghana.



In Cote d'Ivoire, the Akan community is primarily concentrated in the central and eastern regions of the country. Towns and cities like Bouake, Yamoussoukro, and Abengourou have substantial Akan populations.



It is not surprising that Cote d'Ivoire has a town called Koumassi which has many similarities to the capital city of the Ashanti region, Kumasi.



Like in Ghana, the Akan people in Cote d'Ivoire are comprised of various subgroups, including the Baoulé, Agni, and Abron, among others. Each subgroup has its own unique language, traditions, and customs.



Akan culture is deeply rooted in both Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire. Cultural practices, such as naming ceremonies, rites of passage, and traditional festivals, play a significant role in the lives of Akan people in both countries. The Akan culture is famous for its intricate adinkra symbols, kente cloth, and colourful festivals.



While French is the official language of Cote d'Ivoire, many Akan people in the country speak their native Akan languages, including Baoulé and Agni which has few similarities to the Twi language spoken by Akans in Ghana.



While Cote d'Ivoire has over 62 tribes, the Akan group remains one of the biggest in the country.









