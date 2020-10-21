General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Meet the 82-year-old-man who has not visited the hospital in 32 years

play videoAn 82-year-old magician known as Kwaku Addai

An 82-year-old magician has revealed that he has not visited the hospital in the last 32 years.



According to Kwaku Addai, popularly known as Professor Hindu, the secrete behind his good health is because he has no worries in life.



“I have not visited the hospital in the last 32 years. Because the last medication I was given when I fell sick is the same medication I take when I feel sick. So I don’t go to the hospital and police station. I don’t owe anybody. That is how I have my peace of mind.”



The 82-year-old man who is widely known for his magical powers in the Western Region said he discovered his talent at the age of 7.



Speaking in an interview with Kofi TV monitored by GhanaWeb, he narrated how he performed magic by killing and resurrecting over 1.5 million people, of which only one died.



Revealing how he gets to perform his magic, he explained he gets the skills through dreams.



“I get my stuff through dreams, I can make one person, 10 persons and that’s how the whites can kill the individual and not the soul," he told the host.



When asked about the number of people he has killed and resurrected since he started his magic, he explained:



“I have killed and resurrected about 1.6 million people; among them, it was just one person who did not resurrect in Takoradi."



He, however, added that there was only one instance where he failed to bring back to life one person.



"When I checked, apparently it was time for the person to die, but I didn't check before using him for my magic. This happened in 1967. In 1968 I killed some people and resurrected them for 11 days. We actually use their head as football, and later wake them up again. I have pictures if you want evidence,” he boasted.



He concluded he acquired the name Professor Hindu because of his magical powers.



Below is the full video:









