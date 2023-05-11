Meet the 6 children of NDC stalwarts vying for parliamentary slots

General News of Thursday, 11 May 2023

The opposition National Democratic Congress is looking forward to May 13, 2023, when it has scheduled to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates ahead of the 2024 general elections.



Across the country, several members of the party including incumbent members of the current 8th Parliament will be seeking re-election.



The contenders in the NDC primaries include some individuals who are following the footsteps of their parents as parliamentary representatives on the ticket of the party whiles others are known children of stalwarts of the party.



We profile five children of NDC stalwarts who are contesting in the party’s 2023 parliamentary primaries below:



Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr



The Duffuors; Kwabena Duffuor and Kwabena Duffuor Jnr will both contesting in the NDC’s primaries at different levels.



Whereas his father who is a former finance minster is contesting for the party’s flagbearership position, Duffuor Jnr is after the NDC parliamentary slot for the Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency in the Ashanti Region.



Having taken after his father’s banking and finance career, Duffuor Jnr is now following his father’s political path as well.







“I have blessed my son to win the elections and become MP. He had his Ph.D. at the age of 28 years and is 40 now. He is more than ripe to lead the Constituency.



“I am supporting him fully, no question about that. My son consulted me and I okayed him going for it. He has my support,” Dr Duffuor said of his son’s ambition in a recent interview with TV3.



Duffuor Jnr is up against his uncle, Alex Adomako-Mensah who is the current member of parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains.



Dr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah







Dr. Sebastian Spio-Garbrah, as son of NDC stalwart, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and is in the race for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency ticket.



Sebastian Spio-Garbrah is currently the Chair of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and Global Managing Director & Chief Frontier Markets Analyst at DaMina Advisors.



He is aiming for the seat currently occupied by the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer hopeful, Joe Ghartey.



His father, a leading member of the NDC who contested the party’s flagbearership in 2006, has served in various ministerial positions under previous NDC governments.

Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has been a minister of communication, education minister, trade and industry minister as well as Ghana’s ambassador to the United States of America.



He was once elected the party’s vice chairman.



Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings







Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings is a second term member of parliament for the people of Korle Klottey Constituency.



Her late father, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings is a former president of Ghana and the founder of the NDC.



Dr Zanetor is facing stiff competition from contender, Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy







Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy is seeking to step in the direct footstep of her father, David Lamptey.



Mr Lamptey between 1996 and 2000 was the member of parliament for Korle Klottey on the ticket of the NDC.



Meredith who directly understudied her father as his personal assistant during his days as Chief Executive Office of Sidalco group of companies, Dominion Oil, Radio and TV XYX, is set to battle Dr Zanetor for the Korle Klottey NDC ticket.



She is currently serving as the Ranking Member of the NDC, National Business development committee, member of the NDC National Welfare Committee, Sports Committee and Ga Dangme caucus.



Meredith Naakai Lamptey Addy is also the Managing Director of Patmeco Ghana Limited, Game Idol printing and advertising and Worldwide Alliance Investment Limited which is also a real estate company owned by herself and her husband.



Betty Krosbi Mensah







Betty Krosbi Mensah, the current MP for Afram Plains North is the daughter of Krosbi Mensah, the first MP of the constituency.



Betty who was first elected MP in 2016 and won re-election in 2020 is aiming at a third term.



Before she became a Member of Parliament, Mensah was the managing director of Best Pat Ghana Limited from the year 2013 to the year 2016. She also served as the Second Deputy Coordinator for the National Youth Employment from 2009 to 2013. Mensah was also the Gender and Development Coordinator of Ghana Cooperative Credit Union from 2003 to 2005.



In the current 8th Parliament, she serves a member on the Gender and Children Committee and Health Committee.



Charles Asiedu







Charles Asiedu a son of the current National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is in the race for the party’s Tano South parliamentary slot.



His father, the longest serving general secretary of the NDC, is a colossus in Ghana’s politics.



Asiedu Nketiah was member of parliament for the Wenchi West Constituency between 1992 and 2004.



Charles, who has served the NDC’s organiser for the Ahafo Region believes has paid enough dues to the party to represent the NDC in parliament.



He holds a firm conviction of emerging victorious among the five contenders in the Tano South contest.



If successful, Charles will replace Dr Hanna Bisiw who has been the NDC parliamentary candidate for the area since 2012.





