Meet the 3 aspirants eyeing NDC General Secretary position

General News of Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Just as the delegates of the National Democratic Congress are set to elect their national executives on December 17, 2022, GhanaWeb highlights some of the contentious positions, which include the General Secretary and National Chairmanship positions.



For the General Secretary race, here is the list of persons contesting the position;



Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor



Peter Boamah Otokunor is an agricultural economist, an economic policy expert, a researcher, and an astute politician who has played various roles in the politics of Ghana.



Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor is the current Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



His knowledge areas include rural development, economic policy research, scientific and socio-political research, communications, strategic planning, project management, policy planning, youth development, and agriculture.



He has over 18 years of working experience in various fields, including research, teaching, management, communications, publishing, and youth development.



As someone in that position, vying for the substantive position of General Secretary, Dr. Otokunor brings a lot of firsthand experience to the job. In fact, of all the contenders, he is most likely the most knowledgeable about the workings or otherwise of the office.



He also brings in experience from his roles as the Deputy Director of Research for the NDC and the Registrar for the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD).



Dr. Otokunor previously contested in the NDC parliamentary primaries for the Ablekuma Central Constituency in 2015 and lost.



Previously, he served as the Deputy Coordinator for the National Youth Authority (NYA) under the John Dramani Mahama government.



Fifi Kwetey



Fifi Kwetey is not a novice in the NDC party, and surely not an easy contender in this race.



He is the former Member of Parliament for Ketu South: the constituency considered as the NDC's 'world bank' for votes and support in the country.



After serving as MP for two consecutive terms, he backed out on his own, focusing his energies into other commitments.



But on what he brings to the table of the General Secretary slot of the NDC, his influence as a former MP is not the only quality there is.



Fifi Kwetey's knowledge in finance and economic matters is something that cannot be overstepped.



This is evidenced in the fact that he was the Deputy Minister of Finance from 2009 to 2013, under the presidency of John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory.



Under the presidency of John Dramani Mahama, his previous work and experience earned him the appointment as the Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Financial and Allied Institutions.



The outspoken, articulate former MP also once served as Ghana's Minister of Food and Agriculture and Minister for Transport.



Fifi Kwetey has, however, not held any direct party executive position, but there is no doubt that within the ranks of the party, he is quite popular and commands quite a following.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is another strong contender for the position of General Secretary in the NDC, and he brings as much to the table.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has served in a number of executive positions in the NDC, including being elected Deputy General Secretary in 2005.



He is the current Director of Elections for the party and also served as the Deputy National Campaign Manager in the 2008 elections.



He was also the National Campaign Coordinator for the 2012 presidential campaigns of the National Democratic Congress for both President John Evans Atta Mills and John Dramani Mahama.



He was also appointed Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development by President John Atta Mills. And then again, he was the Minister of Sports under Mahama, and then a Minister of State at the Office of the President.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah was also a parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency election of December 2000 elections, although he lost.



So, without a doubt, the competition this candidate brings to the race for General Secretary of the NDC is one that will give all others a real run for their money.



As an experienced politician, Afriyie Ankrah hopes to take over Asiedu Nketiah's job, and if his energy is anything to go by, he is perhaps the best fit to take over the General Secretary position from the outgoing executive, who has equally exhibited a lot of energy in this role.



