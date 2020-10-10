Politics of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Meet the 17 persons contesting for presidency in the 2020 election

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced that seventeen persons have put themselves up to contest for the Presidency in the 2020 election.



Out of the seventeen persons, three of the aspirants are independent candidates whiles fourteen are persons belonging to the political parties.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) has set up two vetting teams to scrutinize the nomination forms of all the presidential aspirants in the 2020 election.



They are the Technical and IT teams, which would be scrutinizing the forms to ensure that the aspirants meet the qualifications as set out in the law such as being over 40 years old and having satisfied all tax obligations and among others.



The IT team for instance will check and verify whether candidates and supporters are indeed registered voters.



The teams are to operate within the confines of the law and not to exercise discretion.



If cleared by the Commission, these aspirants will find themselves on the ballot paper to contest for the Presidency on December 7, 2020.



See the list of the 17 persons contesting for presidency in the 2020 election below:

















