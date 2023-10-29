Meet all three NPP flagbearers since 1992

Politics of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) was founded on July 28, 1992.



Since its inception, it has seen three flagbearers lead the party into various elections.



On November 4, 2023, the NPP will elect a flagbearer who will become the fourth in the history of the party to hold the position.



Ahead of the election we take a look at the three previous flagbearers of the party from 1992.



Albert Adu Boahen: The Pioneer Flagbearer



The very first NPP flagbearer, Albert Adu Boahen, emerged in the 1992 Congress. Boahen secured his position with 1,121 votes, representing 56.60 percent of the total votes cast.



He faced tough competition from five other candidates, including notable figures like John Agyekum Kufuor.



In the 1992 presidential election, Boahen faced off against the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Jerry Rawlings and received 30.4% of the votes.



John Agyekum Kufuor:



In the subsequent years, John Agyekum Kufuor became a prominent figure within the NPP.



He won the NPP's flagbearer position in both 1996 and 1998, garnering 1,034 votes (51.99%) and 1,286 votes (64.60%) in these respective congresses.



Kufuor's rivals in these contests included Albert Adu-Boahen, J.H. Mensah, Dr. Jones Ofori-Atta, Dr. Kwame Safo Adu, and Dr. Dsane Selby.



He led the NPP to its first presidential victory in 2000 as he successfully secured the NPP's ticket for the 2000 and 2004 general elections, the latter being uncontested as he sought re-election.



Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo:



Nana Akufo-Addo won the party's flagbearer position to contest in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 elections.



In the 2008 super delegates conference, he faced stiff competition from a host of aspirants.



Ultimately, Akufo-Addo secured the top spot with 1,096 votes, accounting for 47.9% of the total votes cast.



After failing to win the national election in 2008 Nana Addo contested and won the flagbearership again in 2010 ahead of the 2012 general election.



He finally secured the presidency in the 2016 general elections. Prior to the 2016 presidential election, Nana Akufo-Addo, secured 117, 413 votes, representing 94.35 per cent to become flagbearer.



In 2020, Akufo-Addo went unopposed, securing his position as the NPP's flagbearer once again.



As the NPP approaches the 2024 general elections, the party is yet to elect its flagbearer.



Having held a special delegates congress to trim down a 10-member contender list to 5, the party will hold a general delegates congress on November 4 where either one of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto or Francis Addai-Nimoh will be elected the next leader of the party.